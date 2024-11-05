SUBSCRIBE NOW
AGRICULTURE

DA lifts birds, poultry ban from Michigan

Chickens are pictured at a poultry farm in Tepatitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on 6 June 2024. The World Health Organization said on June 6 2024, it was awaiting full genetic sequence data after a man died of bird flu in Mexico in the first confirmed human infection with the H5N2 strain. The source of exposure to the virus was unknown, the WHO said, although cases of H5N2 have been reported in poultry in Mexico.
Chickens are pictured at a poultry farm in Tepatitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on 6 June 2024. The World Health Organization said on June 6 2024, it was awaiting full genetic sequence data after a man died of bird flu in Mexico in the first confirmed human infection with the H5N2 strain. The source of exposure to the virus was unknown, the WHO said, although cases of H5N2 have been reported in poultry in Mexico.Photo courtesy of Ulises Ruiz / AFP
Published on

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the import suspension on birds and poultry products from Michigan, USA.

Thus, the entry of domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen, from the said state will be allowed into the Philippine market.

The lifting of the ban follows a report from US veterinary authorities to the World Organisation for Animal Health confirming that cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in the state have been resolved, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in Memorandum Order No. 47 issued Monday.

Additionally, no new cases have been reported since 12 July 12.

The DA imposed the indefinite import ban last June.

Laurel said the order is effective immediately but noted that all import transactions must adhere to the Department's rules and regulations on agricultural food imports.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph