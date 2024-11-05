Cher-inspired glamor

The groovy ‘70s made a killer comeback at this year’s Opulence and Cher’s iconic style was front and center. Held at the Manila Peninsula in Makati, this Halloween bash, the brainchild of Mond Gutierrez, went all-out with its theme “The Velvet Underground,” capturing the wild, glam-rock essence of the decade. Filipino stars showed up in Cher-inspired looks that felt straight out of a retro fantasy, and the result was pure show-stopping magic.
From sequin-covered gowns to wild headpieces, these celebs didn’t just dress up; they embodied the spirit of the undisputed Goddess of Pop unforgettable fashion era. With tracks like “If I Could Turn Back Time” setting the mood, here are the boldest Cher looks from the evening:
Barbie Imperial
If Cher had ever gone for a vampy Halloween, Barbie Imperial nailed it. She slayed in a blood-red gown by Fatima Beltran, bringing a dramatic, almost hypnotic look that had guests mesmerized. With a fierce “don’t-mess-with-me” stare, Barbie made us all feel like we were in Dark Lady territory.
Maris Racal
Disco queen alert! Maris Racal hit those dance floor vibes in a fringed silver dress that screamed Cher’s 1979 Take Me Home era. Rocking a dazzling headpiece, she brought pure disco-glam, daring and sparkly, ready to groove through the night. With fringes flying, Maris turned back time to Cher’s most iconic, glittery moments.
Chie Filomeno
Chie Filomeno gave us Cher vibes straight from The Cher Show, slaying in a custom silver Maison Soriano gown with all the right cutouts and tassels. Her bold halter look channeled that signature ‘70s sizzle with a modern twist—just the right mix of sass and class, effortlessly daring.
Ruffa Gutierrez
Ruffa Gutierrez went full drama with a regal burgundy velvet gown by Leo Almodal, her own twist on “Cher’s Could I Be Dreaming” glam from her Caesars Palace shows. Luxurious and vintage-inspired, this piece brought Ruffa’s love for timeless beauty to the spotlight, combining elegance and theatrical flair for a queen-worthy tribute to Cher’s unforgettable style.
Christi McGarry
Christi McGarry channels the iconic vibe of Cher in a stunning look crafted by designer Bonita Penaranda, whose outfit captures the essence of bold, timeless glamour. The ensemble is striking, playing with dramatic cuts and daring details that echo Cher’s fearless style. Complementing the look, McGarry’s makeup by Kiko Milano.
Aya Fernandez
Aya Fernandez put a fresh twist on Cher’s 1979 winged-headpiece style from “Cher... And Other Fantasies.” Adding her own flavor, Aya paired a sequined bralette with silver pants and a sparkly headscarf. It was a look that combined Cher’s otherworldly style with a futuristic twist — totally fit for a pop icon.
Alexie Brooks
Miss Universe Iloilo Alexie Brooks rocked a silver cutout dress dripping in rhinestones, straight out of Cher’s “Sonny & Cher” days. Channeling the glitz and glam of 70s Hollywood, Alexie owned her look with the kind of confidence that says, “Do You Believe in Life After Love?” because she sure did.
Opulence Ball 2024 proved that Cher’s style isn’t just legendary; it’s timeless. With stars channeling her fearless, one-of-a-kind fashion, it was a night that celebrated the glam, the glitter, and the wild spirit of the ‘70s.