Cher-inspired glamor

The groovy ‘70s made a killer comeback at this year’s Opulence and Cher’s iconic style was front and center. Held at the Manila Peninsula in Makati, this Halloween bash, the brainchild of Mond Gutierrez, went all-out with its theme “The Velvet Underground,” capturing the wild, glam-rock essence of the decade. Filipino stars showed up in Cher-inspired looks that felt straight out of a retro fantasy, and the result was pure show-stopping magic.

From sequin-covered gowns to wild headpieces, these celebs didn’t just dress up; they embodied the spirit of the undisputed Goddess of Pop unforgettable fashion era. With tracks like “If I Could Turn Back Time” setting the mood, here are the boldest Cher looks from the evening: