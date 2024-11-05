Cavs stay perfect; Thunder bag 7th win

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Darius Garland poured in 39 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fended off a late Milwaukee surge to beat the Bucks 116-114 on Monday and push their perfect National Basketball Association (NBA) record to 8-0.

Garland drilled a step-back three-pointer to put Cleveland up 113-111 with 45 seconds to play, then fed Jarrett Allen for a dagger layup as the Cavs, who led by as many as 19 in the second quarter, matched the franchise’s best start to a season.

They did the same in 1976.

“It’s hard to get one (win) so eight is crazy,” Garland said.

The Bucks, with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo a late scratch with an adductor strain, dropped their sixth straight game, coming up short again after a one-point home loss to the Cavs on Saturday.

Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard scored 14 of his 36 points in the third quarter as the Bucks battled back to lead 91-89 heading into the fourth.

They pushed the lead to eight points midway through the fourth but couldn’t hold off the Cavs.

Evan Mobley added 17 points and Allen finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and a massive block on Lillard with 8.8 seconds to play that sealed the win.

“We had to fight for 48 minutes,” Garland said.

“We knew they were going to come out in the second half and try to be more aggressive.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder remained the only unbeaten team in the Western Conference, downing the Orlando Magic, 102-86, to improve to 7-0.

Jalen Williams scored 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 and for the fifth time this season the Thunder held their opponent to fewer than 95 points.

On a busy night that saw every team in action, the Detroit Pistons upset the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-103, while the reigning champion Boston Celtics romped past the Hawks 123-93 in Atlanta.