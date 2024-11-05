Archers wary of dangerous Tamaraws

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

3:30 p.m. — FEU vs La Salle

6:30 p.m. — NU vs UST

Defending champion De La Salle University is not lifting its foot off the gas pedal despite securing a Final Four seat armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Running hot with seven straight victories, the Green Archers return to action against Far Eastern University looking to tighten their grip on the top spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tipoff time is set at 3:30 p.m. before National University and University of Santo Tomas take centerstage at 6:30 p.m.

La Salle, fresh off an 11-day break after beating archrival Ateneo de Manila University, 80-65, sports a 10-1 record. It has not dropped a match in almost two months or since absorbing an upset defeat at the hands of University of the East in the first round.

The Green Archers clinched the first semis incentive after the Bulldogs pulled off an upset over second-running University of the Philippines last Sunday.

The fancied Fighting Maroons’ shocking loss to the cellar-dweller gives La Salle head coach Topex Robinson more reason not to take the Tamaraws lightly.

“FEU is doing well. They are a well-oiled machine so we cannot really relax,” he said.

The Tamaraws are indeed dangerous, especially when they are fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a semis berth.

FEU defeated Red Warriors, 59-51, last Sunday to improve to a 4-7 record tied with Adamson University and just a game behind of the fourth-running Growling Tigers (5-6).

The rookie-laden Tamaraws gave the Green Archers a scare in their first meeting before eventually bowing, 62-68.

“We watched films of La Salle last week, and it was mostly to show them it’s really the winning plays that they do. Like (Mike) Phillips and (Kevin) Quiambao, they just keep making winning plays,” FEU coach Sean Chambers said.

“So, in order for us to be the next team on the top of the hill, we have to be able to do that.”

“We have to match that. So, we’ve been showing the guys, it’s really the extra effort, the extra energy that Quiambao plays with and that Phillips plays with. So, we have to be willing to match it,” he added.

Although with its Final Four hopes already out of its hands with a 3-8 card tied with the Blue Eagles at the bottom of the standings, NU is looking forward to ending the season strong.