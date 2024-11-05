All set for Batang Pinoy 2024

Everything is set for the staging of the 2024 Batang Pinoy in Puerto Princesa City Palawan less than three weeks from now.

Project director Paolo Tatad said only minor kinks are being worked out, otherwise all systems go for the 23 to 28 November tourney that serves as the major grassroots program of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“We’ve done all the meetings that we can, but we’re still having meetings in preparation for the event this month,” Tatad, also the PSC executive director, said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re now in the finish line of our preparations. We’re now holding a delegation registration meeting (DRM) with LGUs (Local Government Units) coming from the Visayas and Mindanao until Nov. 7. We just wrapped up our (DRM) with Luzon and NCR (National Capital Region) LGUs last week,” said core team member Anna Ruiz during the same session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Around 12,000 delegates from 177 LGUs are set to compete in the event for young athletes aged 12-17 years old and featuring 30 different sports in celebration of the silver anniversary of the multi-sports event first held in 1999.

The large contingent that also included 1,000 technical officials, will be billeted in 29 different schools around Puerto Princesa and can accommodate 15,000 persons, while 650 people have also been tapped as volunteers.

With the exception of gymnastics, all the accredited sports will be held in Palawan. Competitions in gymnastics are going to be staged in Manila, according to Tatad.

“One is returning sports in soft tennis. Obstacle sports, which used to be a demo sport, is now considered a regular sport, and then we have jiu-jitsu and kurash as first timers,” the PSC official said.

Age bracket has been divided into three: The 12-13 years old, 14-15 years old, and 16-17 years old who will vie for the total of 1,554 gold medals at stake.

“We’ve taken out the younger age group, but only on a temporary basis,” Tatad said.

The PSC executive director also expressed his gratitude to the local government of Puerto Princesa City for hosting what he termed as the last quarter storm for the government sports agency.

“Palawan is no stranger when it comes to hosting sports events,” he said, noting that the province will also host the BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games from 1 to 5 December.

“Batang Pinoy is here to stay. Batang Pinoy is something we really looked forward to by the LGUs, families, and most especially the young athletes. For as long as the PSC exists, the Batang Pinoy will be here to stay because it’s a program where the young ones should be exposed and display their talent in terms of sports.”