A life in terno

“It felt more meaningful and purposeful to come up with an exhibit than to throw another party,” reflects the patron, and co-founder for ArteFino and Friends of Manansala Foundation.

Maritess is also a member of the board of directors of Art House.

“It was important to have an activity that would tell the story of Philippine art, heritage and design,” she said.

Art House founder Carlo Pineda explained, “My mom has always been a supporter of Philippine fashion and art. Her journey as a patron of both presented us with a beautiful proposition to blend fashion and art in one space.”