A life in terno

Robi and Maiqui domingo , Paolo and Malou Pineda, Susing Pineda, Betchay Mendoza, Gianna Montinola, Nenet Schmidt, Fe Rodriguez, Andreas Pineda, Leslie and Carlo Pineda, Patty Pineda and Robin  Galang.
Published on

To celebrate the milestone 80th year of Maritess M. Pineda, Art House recently mounted a retrospective show from 24 to 27 October at the South Court of the Power Plant Mall, “Terno: Celebrating a Legacy Forged from Design and Art.”

The exhibition featured eight decades of patronage for Philippine art and design bringing together eight contemporary artists as they reflect and respond to eight masterful designs that became milestones in the life of a patron.

Wedding gown by National artist for fashion Ramon Valera.
Armando Bautista and Patis Tesoro.
US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson
“It felt more meaningful and purposeful to come up with an exhibit than to throw another party,” reflects the patron, and co-founder for ArteFino and Friends of Manansala Foundation.

Maritess is also a member of the board of directors of Art House.

“It was important to have an activity that would tell the story of Philippine art, heritage and design,” she said.

Art House founder Carlo Pineda explained, “My mom has always been a supporter of Philippine fashion and art. Her journey as a patron of both presented us with a beautiful proposition to blend fashion and art in one space.”

Austrian Ambassador Johann Brieger and Madame Roswitha Brieger.
Hannah Barrera, Marivic Rufino, Vicky Veloso Barrera, Antonio Barrera and JV Velasquez.
Kathy and Gloria Angara.
“Terno” honors what many regard as the national dress as a fundamental part of Philippine identity. The concept aligns with Art House’s ethos for showcasing local talent, culture and heritage.

Curator Marika Constantino wrote: “Terno is an exhibition that presents various renditions of weaves and materials. Taking inspiration and motivation from the garments from Miss Pineda’s collection, each artist will respond and reflect on a specific piece of clothing. Whether it’s the color, pattern, flow, drapery or construction, these gowns will be sources of stimulation to induce meditative or contemplative contemporary art works. As this group of intergenerational artists showcase their mixed-media works, we are also able to forward our fertile, creative, and resilient past. More importantly, the collection gives light and contributes to a diverse and highly sustainable legacy for future generations of Filipinos to build upon.”

Philippine Airlines’ Captain Stanley Ng .
Ramon Orlina
Ben and Delia Saguil
Titang Montinola, Annie Carominas, Bibay Nolasco, Betchay Mendoza and Maritess Lopez.
The show culminated on Mrs. Pineda’s birthday, with a short program to celebrate this special occasion. In attendance were immediate family members, some members of the diplomatic community, the Artefino family, designers, artists and friends.

