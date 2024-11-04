Young Yulo plucks 4 gold medals

Karl Eldrew Yulo proved that the future is bright as he wrapped up his campaign with three more gold medals in the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Thailand over the weekend.

Eldrew, the younger brother of two-time Paris Olympics champion Carlos Yulo, won the junior men’s floor exercise, rings and vault to emerge with three additional gold medals in the prestigious event.

He also added a silver medal in the parallel bars to wrap up his stint with a total of four gold and two silver medals.

King Cjay Pernia also took home a bronze medal in the vault.

All in all, the Filipinos finished the tournament with 21 gold medals, nine silver medals and four bronze medals, proving that they are ready to sustain the momentum created by Carlos’ double gold medals in the previous Summer Games.

National team head coach Reyland Capellan thanked his fellow coaches and parents for showing their support in honing the athletes in the competition.

“Thank you coaches for our team work to develop the athletes,” Capellan said.

“Thank you very much parents for your support and eternal trust to teach your children.”