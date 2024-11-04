Young parents told: Be responsible

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has called on young parents and those planning to start a family to be responsible in raising their children in line with the celebration of National Children’s Month.

“As the city’s mother, I urge all parents and those planning to become parents to consider the shared responsibility that comes with bringing a child into this world,” Lacuna said.

“While your government is always here to support you, the primary protection and care of children begin and are best provided within the family and home. Let us not allow our children to become victims of our own neglect,” she added.

The lady mayor also stressed that as responsible parents, they serve as role models for their children.

Lacuna reiterated the local government’s commitment to protecting children’s rights in Manila, citing numerous programs implemented by her administration which include strengthened free health services; pre-natal care; free vaccines and addressing stunted growth.