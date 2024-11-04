Worlds 2024 breaks all-time record in Esports viewership

The League of Legends World Championship 2024, simply known as Worlds, broke the all-time record in Esports peak viewership during the tournament's grand finals between T1 and BLG this past weekend at O2 Arena in London.

The championship, which saw superstar mid laner Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok win his fifth world championship, had a staggering peak viewership of 6,941,610 according to Esports Charts.

Winning the tournament saw T1 bag the lion's share of the $2,225,000 million prize pool, taking home $445,000, while the most decorated player in LoL history, Faker, was given the Finals Most Valuable Player citation.

The South Korean squad is known to bring huge numbers whenever they set foot on the international stage. In November 2023, T1 vs. WBG drew 6.4 million viewers, while its match against DRX in 2022 attracted 5.1 million viewers.