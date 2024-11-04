Viral SUV bearing Senate plate hunt on

Senate President Francis Escudero on Monday has appealed to the owner of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) bearing a license plate No. 7 who reportedly tried to run over a female traffic enforcer after being caught driving inside the bus lane to surface and take responsibility.

“If indeed the owner is a member of the Senate, I expect him/her to come forward and instruct the person/s driving the vehicle to responsibly face the consequences of their actions,” Escudero said.

On Sunday evening, the Department of Transportation’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DoTr-SAICT) reported that a white SUV with a number 7 license plate illegally passed through the Guadalupe Station’s northbound EDSA bus lane.

Reports said that when the agency’s secretariat — identified as Sarah Barnachea — tried to apprehend the driver, the driver allegedly attempted to run over the enforcer and flee the scene.

Another traffic enforcer, identified as Secretariat Reyno, helped in trying to apprehend the driver and his passengers, but the driver continued to resist and eventually managed to get away.

A passenger in the back seat also allegedly added insult to injury by raising a middle finger at the traffic officers.

“I commend Secretariat Barnachea and Reyno for keeping their composure and remaining courteous notwithstanding the circumstances that they encountered,” Escudero said.

“I urge LTO to identify the owner-user of the vehicle and to inform the Senate as soon as possible,” he added.