Verstappen ends drought, bags Brazil GP crown

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AFP) — Three-time world champion Max Verstappen produced a virtuoso drive in often atrocious conditions to regain control of this year’s world championship on Sunday when he charged from 17th on the grid to win the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Without a win in 10 races since the Spanish Grand Prix in May, Red Bull’s series leader made light of the chaotic, rain-swept conditions to register a 62nd career triumph and fastest lap while nearest title rival Lando Norris of McLaren went from pole position to sixth.

The Dutchman’s triumph lifted him to 393 points, increasing his advantage over Norris, on 331, to 62 with just three Grands Prix and one sprint race remaining.

Verstappen finished 19.477 seconds ahead of Alpine’s French duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari in a tumultuous contest of accidents, two red-flag stoppages, penalties and planned post-race investigations.

For Alpine, the reward was a leap from ninth to sixth in the constructors championship, reportedly valued at an estimated $50 million.

Norris, who struggled to find his usual pace, came home sixth ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

Verstappen’s success came on the day he overhauled Michael Schumacher’s record of leading the drivers standings for 896 days while many of his rivals faced post-race investigations for various sporting misdemeanors.

“My emotions have been a rollercoaster today — that unlucky qualifying and starting 17th made it such a tough race, but we stayed out of trouble, made the right calls and it is unbelievable to win here from so far back,” Verstappen said.

“What a day,” said a beaming Ocon. “After this difficult season, it’s so nice to drive here and the rain leveled out the performance so I am very happy.”

Gasly added: “Just incredible! For the whole team, after such a tough season, struggling for points, but two cars on the podium. Nobody would have put that on their bingo card.”