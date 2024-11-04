Vegetable prices to normalize soon

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday said that soaring vegetable prices could stabilize within the next two weeks as the high-value crops sector recovers from the damages brought by severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

This comes as the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center reported that the storm caused P847.48 million in damage to high-value crops across 7,190 hectares of land.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa explained that the storm’s impact led to a decline in vegetable supply from key producing regions like Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, resulting in price spikes in Metro Manila and affected areas.

“We expect prices to return to normal within one to two weeks,” De Mesa said during a press briefing.

The DA reported a significant 28,000-metric-ton drop in vegetable output delivery due to the storm’s impact. Despite this, the agency assured consumers that alternative sources of affordable vegetables are available.

Meantime, the DA-Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service is coordinating with regional field offices to facilitate market matching and connect producers with consumers.

“We have alternative sources of vegetables from the Visayas, Mindanao, and unaffected areas in Luzon,” De Mesa said.

Additionally, the DA deployed Kadiwa food trucks to storm-hit areas to provide affordable food options.

As of 31 October, the DA-Bantay Presyo reported a significant increase in the prices of various highland and lowland vegetables.