Undas 2024 ‘generally peaceful’ despite some incidents — PNP

The Philippine National Police on Monday said they considered this year's Undas observance “generally peaceful” despite logging some incidents.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson BGen. Jean Fajardo said the PNP had not monitored any other disturbances during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Naging generally peaceful naman po yung observance ng Undas natin mula po noong tayo ay nag-deploy ng as early as October 30 hanggang kahapon po, long weekend. Naging maayos naman po pangkalahatan (Our observance of Undas turned out to be generally peaceful since we deployed personnel as early as October 30 until yesterday, the long weekend. It went well in general),” she said.

Fajardo added no other incidents were reported aside from a fire that broke out at Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City and the man who was called out for bringing a toy gun to Manila North Cemetery.

She then attributed the successful law enforcement during Undas 2024 to the cooperation of residents within communities.

“We are thankful for the cooperation of our fellow countrymen in the implementation of our security protocols. And of course, our security forces, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guards, Bureau of Fire Protection, and other related agencies,” she said.

“And of course, we cannot forget our force multipliers who helped us in guarding our barangays,” she added.