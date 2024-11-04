Tuburan first to join 4PH program

The western municipality of Tuburan was declared as the first to join the Pambansang Pabahay para Sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

This was disclosed by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Regional Director Atty. Lyndon Juntilla.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held last week.

Juntilla and Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante signed the memorandum of understanding.

Diamante in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE said initially 1,000 beneficiaries will be benefited from the housing project.

“Initially, we will have 1,000 beneficiaries then it may reach to 2,000,” Diamante said.

It will be Eastland Property Development Corporation owned by Alex Tan that will develop the 2-hectare property in Barangay Alegria, Tuburan, Cebu.

DHSUD-7 revealed a housing backlog of 588,396 units in Central Visayas. And according to Juntilla, majority of the backlog is concentrated in Cebu, particularly in the Tri-Cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Cebu City has 58,559 housing needs, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 32,880 units, and Mandaue City with 25,997 units.

As of this writing, there is a total of 13,116 housing units that are under development in the region under the 4PH.

These were 32 units in Barangay Cabawan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol; 5,158 units in Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City, Cebu; 672 units in Barangay Danao, Panglao, Bohol; 1,404 units in Barangay Poblacion III, Carcar City, Cebu; and 4,800 units in Barangay Camputatan, Medellin, Cebu.

4PH is the flagship program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.