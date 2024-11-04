Six Batangas municipalities receive P10-M aid for Kristine recovery

Six municipalities in the province of Batangas have received financial aid worth P60 million for the recovery of their areas from the onslaught of severe tropical storm Kristine.

The municipalities of Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, Cuenca, Lemery, and Balete received P10 million each.

From this financial aid, farmers, fishermen, and families will receive P10,000 each from the Office of the President.

Earlier, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led a memorial mass in Barangay Sampaloc, which was the ground zero of Kristine in Talisay.

Marcos declared 4 November a National Day of Mourning for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

On this day, Philippine flags across the country and overseas are flown half-mast in solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones who have perished during the onslaught of the typhoon.