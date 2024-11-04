Scout Ranger completes combat mission in Samar

CATBALOGAN CITY — The latest batch of Scout Rangers has completed its Combat Test Mission (CTM), the last phase of its rigorous 32-week training before they are incorporated to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division conducted a send-off ceremony on 3 November 2024, at the Old Terminal, Calbayog Airport, Calbayog City, for the 190 troops who are from Scout Ranger Course Class 223-24.