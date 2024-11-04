Scout Ranger completes combat mission in Samar

CATBALOGAN CITY — The latest batch of Scout Rangers has completed its Combat Test Mission (CTM), the last phase of its rigorous 32-week training before they are incorporated to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division conducted a send-off ceremony on 3 November 2024, at the Old Terminal, Calbayog Airport, Calbayog City, for the 190 troops who are from Scout Ranger Course Class 223-24.
Capt. Jefferson Mariano, spokesperson of the 8ID, stated that the troops were deployed across operational areas on Samar Island to support the Joint Task Force Storm’s Security, Stability, and Sustainment Operations in the fight to eliminate the remnants of the communist-terrorist groups in the region.
8IP acting Commander BGen. Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, acknowledged the troopers for their sacrifices, commitment to the mission without hesitation, and dedication.
“We stand in awe of your achievements, not only in terms of tactical success but also for the impact on the morale and determination of all those who fight alongside you. The sacrifices you made have brought security, but they also strengthened our unity, knowing we share a purpose greater than ourselves,” Peñaredondo said at the send-off ceremony.
“Your courage has sent a clear message: we will not back down, and we will fight until peace is achieved,” he added.
The 32-week Scout Ranger Course training consists of four phases -- individual Training, Small Unit Training, Combat Maneuver, and the Combat Test Mission, where the class shall be deployed in actual combat for approximately 45 days.
During the ceremony, Task Group Panther and the members of the Scout Ranger Class were given awards for their significant contributions to the success of JTF Storm’s mission.