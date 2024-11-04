PSE hosts 10 PLCs during Investor Day

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) will host 10 publicly-listed companies (PLCs) slated to present their financial results for the past nine months before an audience comprised of investment professionals, portfolio managers, stock market analysts and investors during the third edition of the 2024 PSE STAR: Investor Day on 19 and 20 November.

Aside from their income performance, executives from the featured PLCs will also discuss corporate developments, short to mid-term plans, as well as address questions from participants.

Stellar lineup

PLCs that will take part in the third quarter investor briefing include: Cebu Air Inc., China Banking Corporation, D&L Industries Inc., DigiPlus Interactive Corp., Filinvest REIT Corp., Italpinas Development Corp., Megaworld Corporation, Philippine National Bank, Raslag Corp., and Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. Bloomberg analysts will also tackle their outlook on the economy and select sectors.

“We are pleased that PSE STAR has evolved into a very effective platform for listed firms to report to the investment community their latest earnings update and corporate plans. It continues to be attended by a lot of analysts, institutional and retail investors, and other market stakeholders, making it a must-participate event for publicly listed companies,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon.

The PSE STAR website will serve as the hub for the live and on demand briefings. The former is schedules from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the latter, which features past PSE STAR companies, is available through the FEATURED BRIEFINGS tab on the said portal. Also available on the PSE STAR website is SPOTLIGHT, a write up featuring key business and stock information and answers to sector and company-specific questions by the 10 PLCs joining the live briefing.

PSE STAR is co-hosted by Bloomberg LP, with the Fund Managers Association of the Philippines and the Trust Officers Association of the Philippines as partners.