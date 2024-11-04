PRO3 apprehends man with unlicensed firearm at checkpoint

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm during a routine checkpoint operation.

On Sunday afternoon, 3 November 2024, personnel from the 303rd Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 (RMFB3), conducted a checkpoint in Barangay Pambuan, Gapan City, Nueva Ecija. At approximately 2:00 PM, they stopped a motorcycle driven by Mark Anthony Tinio y Flores, a security guard residing in Barangay Kapitan Pepe Subdivision, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, due to the absence of license plates.

During the inspection, officers noticed a firearm tucked into the suspect's waistband. Upon further investigation, Flores was unable to present any legal documentation for the weapon. Seized from the suspect were an 8mm Kimar pistol, a magazine assembly, and six caliber .25 cartridges.

Flores is currently facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition).

Central Luzon police director BGen. Redrico Maranan stated, "We relentlessly conduct checkpoint operations to ensure the safety and security of our communities, especially as the holiday season approaches."