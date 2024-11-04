PRO 8, DoH sharing suicide data

PALO, Leyte — The regional offices of the Department of Health (DoH) and Philippine National Police vowed to collaborate and harmonize their data on suicide cases.

The two agencies recently conducted a coordination meeting to synchronize data sharing between health facilities and police stations.

On Monday, DoH 8 issued a memorandum advising all hospitals, city health offices and rural health units in the region to coordinate with their respective police stations to ensure the harmonization of data on suicide incidents.

“All suicide-related data recorded at the health facility level must be shared with the corresponding City/Municipal Police Station and vice versa, prior to recording and submitting reports to higher reporting units. This step is crucial to ensure consistency and accuracy in regional reporting,” the memorandum stated.