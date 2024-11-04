Pratt & Whitney, INAEC push local SAF use

In a Philippine roadshow, aerospace engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada unveiled updates on customer support and services, engine maintenance solutions and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

Pratt & Whitney recently held its Customer Day Roadshow in partnership with the Lopez group-led INAEC Aviation Corp. on 15 October in Manila.

As it stands, Pratt & Whitney engines can take up to a 50/50 blend of SAF and conventional fuel (Jet A1), with no additional maintenance required.

Representatives from the biggest general aviation operators from around the country were in attendance.

The second of two roadshows held this year and part of PWC’s tour around Asia-Pacific, the event focused on the PT6 engine series — one of the most successful general aviation engines globally and used in both civilian and military aircraft.

As a long-standing customer of PWC, operating the Beechcraft King Air powered by the PT6 engine since the 90s, INAEC was chosen to host the Philippine leg of the roadshow series.

The PWC Team also introduced maintenance management programs which can serve as a valuable tool for enhancing planning, minimizing aircraft downtime, and, most importantly, cutting costs.

Bird strikes more frequent

Also discussed were the issues of bird strikes and foreign object debris (FOD) damage, incidents that occur more frequently than they should.

“In today’s environment — marked by supply chain disruptions and fluctuating oil prices — these topics are timely and the programs we offer are particularly beneficial.”

“With built-in safeguards against inflation, we can provide operators with essential protection, helping to stabilize operational expenses in a volatile market,” Rakesh Misir, senior regional manager of PWC Asia Pacific, said.

“We are honored to contribute to these roadshows initiated by an equipment manufacturer like Pratt and Whitney. Whether as a manufacturer like Pratt and Whitney, or as a service provider and an end-user, like INAEC, we share common goals in terms of enhancing safety and improving our technical expertise. Events like this underscore this fact and create stronger bonds within our aviation community,” INAEC general manager Dexter Ampong said.

In August, INAEC also hosted the kickoff for Pratt & Whitney’s roadshow series in the country which centered on helicopter engines. Representatives from various helicopter operators and MROs attended the event which focused more on maintenance practices for the harsh tropical operating environment of the Philippines.