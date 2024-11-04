Pinoy seafarer’s fallout seen amid pandemic

Filipino seafarers have long been a cornerstone of the global maritime workforce, particularly as service personnel on cruise lines. Renowned for their friendliness, strong work ethic and English proficiency, they have become invaluable assets to ship owners and manning agencies worldwide.

In 2019, approximately 206,196 Filipino seafarers were deployed on cruise ships. However, this number plummeted to a mere 73,328 in 2020, the height of the pandemic. The global maritime industry faced unprecedented disruption as travel restrictions stranded countless crew members onboard past their contract terms.

Those who remained in the Philippines endured uncertainty, unable to secure new contracts and grappling with the anxiety of providing for their families.

While most industries gradually reopened, the cruise sector remained dormant well into the pandemic’s second year. Yet, this year has marked a resurgence, with more cruise ships resuming operations and some expanding their fleets with even larger vessels.

Despite this recovery, the pandemic’s impact lingers for families like Angelo’s. His father, a dedicated staff member on a cruise ship, continues to navigate the aftereffects of those uncertain years.

Angelo’s last memory of his father packing for his return to his job as a dining staff member on Royal Caribbean Cruises dates back to March 2020. He was prepared to leave, but the flight was canceled on 17 March — the same day Luzon was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine as part of the Covid-19 containment measures.

“We never anticipated a lockdown that year,” 23-year-old Angelo said.

He recalled how their finances dwindled, with both his parents unemployed and no business to rely on. “Our only hope back then was the aid and relief goods we received, including rice and canned goods,” he shared.

With his father out of work and no clear timeline for the cruise industry’s recovery, the family sought alternative ways to earn a living. They started supplying tube ice to nearby small milk tea shops in Rizal, capitalizing on the growing demand. Although the income was far from what his father earned on a cruise ship, it was a necessary step.

They also began renting out their family van, with Angelo as the driver. However, with minimal rentals due to strict lockdowns, he also took on a job as a driver for a BPO company and started collecting parcels from e-commerce platforms.

“Our income was barely enough to cover our daily essentials, like food and cooking ingredients,” Angelo admitted.

In August 2020, five months into the pandemic, Angelo passed the admission exam for his dream university. Unfortunately, due to his family’s financial constraints and the needs of his younger siblings, he had to forego his spot and enroll in a state university instead.

After a two-year hiatus, Angelo’s father returned to work on a cruise ship in March 2022. While this marked a fresh start, he recognized that full recovery would take time. “We didn’t recover immediately, as we had incurred debts during those challenging years,” he recalled.

Contrary to popular belief, not all seafarers are affluent. For cruise dining staff working six to seven days a week, monthly earnings can average around USD 530 (approximately P30,000), or about US$20 per day. This is the salary Angelo’s father earns.

While modest, this amount is nearly double the minimum wage in Manila, with the added benefit of free lodging and food. However, for large families like Angelo’s, it remains a challenge.

Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo recently urged the Department of Migrant Workers to ensure Filipino seafarers earn wages on par with other nationalities and to safeguard fair pay and benefits for them.