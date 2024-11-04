Phl receives 77.69% of automated counting machines for 2025 polls

The Philippines has received 77.69 percent of the automated counting machines (ACMs) for next year’s midterm elections from South Korean firm Miru Systems, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Monday.

So far, the poll body has received 85,944 out of 110,620 ACMs.

The Comelec has spent P17.9 billion to lease 110,000 new machines from Miru Systems.

The first 20,000 machines arrived in August, followed by 30,000 machines in September. The delivery of the remaining ACMs is expected to be completed by December.

Last week, the Comelec announced the final batch of ACM kits is now awaiting shipment from Busan, South Korea, to the Philippines.