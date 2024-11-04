Phl denounces North Korea’s ICBM launch

The Philippine government has expressed serious concern over the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), describing the action as “provocative.”

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) “strongly denounced” the ballistic missile launch from Pyongyang on Thursday, which reportedly marked North Korea’s first long-range ballistic missile launch of the year.

“The Philippines expresses serious concern and strongly denounces the continuing ballistic missile launches conducted by the DPRK. Such provocative actions undermine economic progress, peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region,” the DFA said.

The Philippines called on North Korea to “immediately cease these activities and abide by all international obligations, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and to commit to peaceful and constructive dialogue.”

“The Philippines wants to see lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and echoes the calls of the international community for a complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the DPRK,” it said.

North Korea tested the newly developed Hwasong-19 ICBM, launching it eastward on Thursday, just days ahead of the presidential election in the United States.

In response to the DPRK’s missile launch, the US conducted a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan, flying a long-range bomber on Sunday.

“The exercise demonstrates the commitment of the RoK-US alliance to integrated extended deterrence in response to the advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea,” said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff in a press release.