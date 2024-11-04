PERFECT PAIRING: AVC Champions League beckons PVL champion

Aside from the pride and glory of being tagged as the best local club, the winner of the 2024-2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference (AFC) will get to represent the country in the inaugural Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Champions League next year.

In a landmark partnership, the PVL and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will work hand in hand to ensure that the league will be at par with international standards and for the national cause.

The PNVF leadership announced during the season-opening tournament’s press conference Monday at the Novotel Manila that the All-Filipino champion will also earn a ticket to the prestigious continental club tilt in South Korea in May 2025.

Financial stress on the competing club will be reduced as the PVL will cover all travel and accommodation expenses. The team will also be allowed to recruit two foreign players to enhance the roster’s competitiveness against other top Asian clubs.

The upcoming AFC will be the PVL’s longest tournament to date, stretching over six months and aligning with the international FIVB calendar.

Action in the all-local competition erupts on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City with Galeries Tower taking on 2024 Reinforced Conference runner-up Akari in the curtain-raiser.

Last season’s AFC silver medal winner Choco Mucho and Petro Gazz clash in the opening day main game.

Meanwhile, the PNVF also recognized and affirmed the PVL as the Philippines’ primary and only women’s professional league.

As part of the partnership, the national volleyball body has appointed PNVF Referee Commission chairman Yul Benosa as PVL referee delegate to further strengthen the league’s officiating standards.

The PNVF will also support the PVL by bringing in international referees for the semifinals and finals.

“Even before the announcement, I’ve already been talking with Mr. Yul Benosa. For me, we want to reduce the doubt (in officiating). First thing we did before was the video challenge. Now, we want our referees to be updated with the protocols, implementing rules and addressing certain situations that’s why we’re bringing in Yul as referee delegate,” PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said.

“He’s like an auditor representing PNVF to make sure the volleyball rules we’re implementing are at par with FIVB standards.”

To elevate data collection and competition management, the PVL through the PNVF will also be using the VolleyStation software.

A maximum of 103 games will be played in the tournament which will run until early May next year.

Following the single round-robin preliminaries, teams will be ranked from 1 to 12 according to the FIVB Classification system.

The qualifying round will pair teams based on their final rankings, leading to a dynamic playoff structure where only the best will advance.

“The alignment of our schedule with the international FIVB calendar is an exciting development for Philippine volleyball,” Malonzo said.

“This synchronization not only elevates the standard of our league but also brings more excitement to our fans.”

Mighty Creamline will gun for an AFC five-peat but face a tough challenge against a highly competitive field.

Invitational Conference runner-up Cignal is out for a breakthrough crown while former Reinforced Conference champion Petro Gazz shoots for a return to glory.

Choco Mucho, PLDT and Chery Tiggo remain as serious title contenders while young teams Capital1, Nxled, Zus Coffee, Galeries and Farm Fresh are all set to make their mark.