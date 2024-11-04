Palace declares Nov 28 non-working holiday in Sarangani

GENERAL SANTOS CITY—Malacañang has declared 28 November 2024 a non-working holiday in Sarangani province in celebration of its 32nd founding anniversary and the 22nd MunaTo Festival.

Proclamation No. 720 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin states that the non-working holiday will allow the Sarangans to celebrate and enjoy the festivities 22nd MunaTo Festival. It also marks the 32nd Foundation Anniversary of the province.

MunaTo, meaning "first people" to the Blaan tribe of Sarangani honors the rich culture and traditions of the province.

The theme, “Munato na Makulay, Turismo ay Buhay,” will feature vibrant parades, energetic performances, and colorful events from 28 to 30 November with guests coming from nearby General Santos City and Manila.

The celebration will be exclusively held at the Provincial Capitol Grounds coupled with live band performances, booths, exhibits and the rich display of heritage of the Blaan people.

Sarangani Provincial Governor Rogelio Pacquiao is inviting everyone to come and join the festival.