Pag-IBIG Fund’s assets breach P1T

Pag-IBIG Fund reported breaching the P1-trillion mark in total net assets in August 2024, reflecting a 14 percent growth versus September last year. The growth is largely driven by higher net revenues, increased member savings, and strategic management of its investment portfolios, top officials announced.

“We have just celebrated the National Shelter Month and we are proud to share that Pag-IBIG Fund has breached the P1-trillion mark in assets. This serves as a testament to our commitment of fulfilling our mandate,” Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, who also serves as chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said.

He added: “Not only can we assure that our members’ fund is prudently managed, it also means that we are ready and able to finance our Filipino workers’ dream of home ownership. This remains consistent with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide quality and accessible social benefits to our countrymen.”

Members will benefit

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta remarked that members will benefit the most from the agency’s strong performance.

As of the end of September 2024, Pag-IBIG Fund’s fiscal performance continues to improve, recording total net assets of P1.02 trillion, a P125.74 billion increase compared to September last year.

The agency’s gross income reached P62.09 billion, while net revenues amounted to P39.54 billion, higher by 17 percent compared to P33.66 billion in September 2023.

Member savings as of the third quarter of 2024 amounted to P98.72 billion, an increase of 48 percent from P66.73 billion collected within the same period last year. tdt