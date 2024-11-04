Pag-IBIG Fund’s assets breach P1 trillion

Pag-IBIG Fund reached a milestone by surpassing P1 trillion in Total Net Assets as of August 2024, marking a 14% growth from the previous year, driven by increased net revenues, member savings, and strategic investment management.

“We have just celebrated the National Shelter Month and we are proud to share that Pag-IBIG Fund has breached the P1-trillion mark in assets. This serves as a testament to our commitment of fulfilling our mandate," said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who serves as chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

By September 2024, Pag-IBIG’s Total Net Assets reached P1.02 trillion — a P125.74 billion increase from the previous year. Gross income stood at P62.09 billion, while net revenues rose by 17% to P39.54 billion.

Member savings for the third quarter reached P98.72 billion, a 48% increase year-over-year, largely due to growth in Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and MP2 Savings. Contributions to the Regular Savings hit P49.86 billion, and MP2 Savings saw P48.86 billion—a 58% and 39% increase, respectively.

The Fund also recorded a net unrealized gain of P320 million, reversing the P2.28 billion unrealized loss from the previous year, attributed to improved market valuations.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta remarked that members will benefit the most from the agency’s strong performance.

“With our strong fiscal standing, we continue to provide our members with the best benefits and programs, to help them prepare and secure a better future, not just for themselves, but also for their families. They are assured that the money that they entrust with us is not just well accounted for but continues to grow,” Acosta said.

Acosta emphasized that the growth in Pag-IBIG Savings does not only translate to available funds for the members but also helps the Philippine economy grow. “As a money multiplier, every P100 saved by members and employers in Pag-IBIG Fund can potentially help generate P1,800 in the economy through future loans and infusion of cash into the economy," she added.

Pag-IBIG also received its 12th consecutive unmodified opinion from the Commission on Audit, affirming the accuracy of its 2023 financial statements, a testament to its sound fiscal management.