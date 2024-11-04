Oftana frustrated over limited touches

TNT Tropang Giga swingman Calvin Oftana started hot during Game 4 of their Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup best-of-seven finals series against Barangay Ginebra.

But in the second half, it was a different story.

The former San Beda University ace expressed frustration over his lack of touches in the second half of their 106-92 loss that tied the series to two-game apiece late Sunday at the jampacked Smart Araneta Coliseum late Sunday.

Oftana said he had very limited touches of the leather despite sizzling with 20 points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter, that kept the Tropang Giga afloat.

He, however, had only six points in the second half en route to finishing with 26 points on 9-of-16 field goal shooting with six rebounds.

“I didn’t have enough touches in the second half,” Oftana said.

“Just to be honest, I was frustrated. I wasn’t able to handle the ball despite the fact that I had a very good feel of the game.”

Game 4 could have been Oftana’s breakout performance.

He scored only nine points in Games 1 and 3 and registered 13 markers in Game 2 for an average of 10.3 points in the first three matches.

“I really don’t know,” he said.

“When I had good production in the scoring department, we were winning. But now that I was hot, we lost. I really don’t know. I don’t know what I lacked.”

“I’m adjusting my game, I’m doing everything. But nothing happened. So I’ll think about it, watch the game and adjust again.”

Oftana, for one, stressed that their miscommunication on defense doomed their chance to post a commanding 3-1 lead and move a win away from defending their title.