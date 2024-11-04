NU, UST make SSL semifinals

Last year’s finalists in three-peat-seeking National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) swept separate foes to complete the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship semifinals cast Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Veterans Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon led the way in the twice-to-beat Lady Bulldogs’ dominating 25-12, 25-22, 25-17, win over University of the Philippines (UP) in their quarterfinal clash.

Belen pounded nine attacks, two aces and a kill block for a game-high 12 points while Solomon scored 10 markers as NU advanced to a third straight semis appearance in the centerpiece tournament of the league backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The Lady Bulldogs hurdled a tough challenge thrown by the Fighting Maroons in the second set before cruising the rest of the way to set up an exciting knockout semis duel with unbeaten Far Eastern University (FEU) on Saturday.

“We don’t want to waste everything that we worked hard for in training. Why would we work hard if we will not apply them in actual games?” the reigning tournament Most Valuable Player Solomon said.

NU and FEU will meet once again following the thrilling National Invitationals gold medal showdown that the Lady Bulldogs won last July.

Middle blocker Kassandra Doering was the lone bright spot for UP, which was relegated to the classification round, with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Golden Tigresses fought back from a six-point deficit in the third set to boot out University of the East, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21, and forge a semis meeting with undefeated De La Salle University on Wednesday.

Angge Poyos blasted 10 of her 15 points, all coming from attacks, in the third frame including the game-clinching kill to ice UST’s scorching 13-3 blast after going down, 12-18.

“We’re just thinking of maintaining our composure because we’re facing a huge deficit. We’re holding on to our consistency all throughout the game as well as our communication, which is very important,” Poyos said.