New road provides access to Aetas

ORANI, Bataan — A new road was completed at Barangay Pag-Asa in this town, providing the Aeta community ease of access to markets at the town proper.

Implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bataan 1st District Engineer Office, the 423-lineal meter road project is aimed to provide the Aeta community with better transportation for agricultural products like coconuts, bananas, mangoes and various root crops, allowing them to transport goods more efficiently to nearby markets.

District Engineer Erlindo Flores Jr. highlighted the anticipated impact of this project on the Aeta community, known for its agricultural skills, and underscored the importance of supporting their economic endeavors.

“Previously, the Aeta community faced challenges in transporting their goods to market due to rough and often impassable paths, limiting their ability to benefit fully from their hard work. This newly concreted section will provide a smoother, more reliable route, helping ease travel and improve access to nearby areas,” Flores said.

He emphasized that these challenges highlight the need for rural development, making this project a model for future initiatives that can positively impact the livelihoods of indigenous communities.

The paved road is also expected to improve transportation and access to essential services for residents, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting rural communities.