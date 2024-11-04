NBA veteran to fuel Road Warriors

A National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran will be coming in to lead NLEX in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup starting 27 November.

Ed Davis, a double-double machine during his stint with various NBA teams, will be coming over to power the Road Warriors in their quest for their first PBA title.

The Road Warriors said Davis’ experience and leadership will be crucial in their bid to come up with a strong showing in the season-ending conference.

NLEX coach Jong Uichico was also excited to have Davis on board as they can now match up well against the big guns of the league.

“We’re thrilled to have Ed on board,” said Uichico, referring to the import who is expected to arrive on 10 November.

“He brings a wealth of experience and leadership that we believe can help us. We’re optimistic that that he’ll be able to matchup well against the league’s top big men and make a huge difference to our campaign this conference.”

Standing at 6-foot-9, the 35-year-old Davis had seen action for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cleveland Cavaliers in a ellar 12-year stint.

Then, he played professional ball in Puerto Rico and China before finding his way to Manila.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel who was the 13th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft piled career averages of 5.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in the NBA regular season as well as 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in the NBA playoffs.

He is expected to help the Road Warriors, who failed to reach the Governors’ Cup semifinals with Myke Henry and DeQuan Jones as imports.