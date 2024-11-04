Navy who lost thumb in Ayungin incident back in service—Brawner

A Philippine Navy officer who lost a thumb at an intense confrontation incident between Manila and Beijing last 17 June in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is now back in service, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said Monday.

Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo lost his thumb when the China Coast Guard (CCG) “intentionally” rammed the Philippine rubber boats en route to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal for a rotational and resupply (RORE) mission.

The Philippines previously sent a note verbale to China after a Facundo was “severely injured” and lost his thumb during the incident.

Brawner said the restoration of Facundo’s thumb was made possible in partnership between the AFP and the Makati Medical Foundation.

“His finger has been restored, and it's now functioning well, normally,” Brawner told reporters in an interview.

Facundo, who is a member of the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG), lost his right thumb when the CCG rammed the boat that he was boarding.

During the incident, the CCG crew also deployed tear gas while continuously blaring sirens to further disrupt communication among Filipino soldiers and illegally boarded the Philippine vessels.

Also, the Chinese crew forcibly took seven “disassembled” long firearms from the Filipino troops and transferred the looted items to the CCG vessels.