‘Museyo’ yearbook examines museums today

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) releases Museyo 2023: The Philippine Museums Yearbook, which features museum works after the lockdowns and restrictions because of the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), particularly covering the years 2022 and 2023.

With the theme, “Conquering the Unknown: Museums after the Covid Lockdown,” the yearbook was launched on 30 October as highlight of the closing ceremony of NCCA’s celebration of Museums and Galleries Month, held at the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

A project of NCCA’s National Committee on Museums (NCOM), Museyo was first published in 2022, the first of its kind in the Philippines. The first issue tackles various museum events during the pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, while the second talks about the activities, important narratives, and best practices undertaken by various museums all over the country through physical and online modalities, with articles from museum workers, administrators and curators.

The Museyo 2023 editorial team is lead NCOM head Jose Eleazar Bersales serving as editor in chief with Amado R. Alvarez as publication director and Perfecto T. Martin as managing editor.

In the book, Bersales aptly describes that this latest issue is “a must-have inasmuch as its contents are very substantive, very timely and extremely illuminating.”

He said, “The stories and articles here will leave the reader not with a mere skirting of the surface, as it were, but deep realizations even as we endeavor to deliver the very essence of museums as venues that inspire and educate” through “well-researched and accurate interpretations of the objects.”