Metro cemeteries yield over 2K garbage bags

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday that it had collected over 2,000 garbage bags — or 12 truckloads of trash — from cemeteries across the metropolis.

According to the MMDA Public Information Office, the garbage collection effort, which ran from 26 October to 4 November 2024, yielded 2,347 garbage bags from 52 cemeteries in Metro Manila, totaling 50 tons of waste.

This indicates a lack of awareness among cemetery visitors, despite reminders from the MMDA and local government units to properly dispose of waste.

The Ecowaste Coalition observed that while this year’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day were generally peaceful and orderly, they were far from litter-free.

It also reported overflowing garbage bins and littering in 27 public and private cemeteries in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Aileen Lucero, the group’s National Coordinator, attributed the excessive waste to the “throw-away culture” prevalent during Undas, particularly in areas with food vendors.

Single-use plastic bags, disposable food containers, and other plastic items were among the most common litter items.

Meantime, the local government of Manila reported that 2.17 million visitors to the Manila North and South Cemeteries during the five-day Undas period generated relatively low amounts of garbage.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna attributed it to the implementation of the “Clean As You Go” (CLAYGO) policy, which encouraged visitors to clean up after themselves.

Lacuna stressed the importance of CLAYGO and better waste etiquette, particularly during the upcoming Christmas shopping season and the Traslacion in January.

She also expressed the city’s aspiration to adopt Japanese-style cleanliness habits and courtesy. With Pat Santos