Meralco bags Stevies for sustainability and corporate leadership

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) celebrated a remarkable achievement at the 2024 International Business Awards (IBAs), taking home eight awards that highlight its commitment to sustainability, innovation, employee engagement, and social responsibility.

For the second year in a row, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo received the Gold Stevie Award for Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

“This recognition brings great pride to us in Meralco as it reflects our earnest commitment to sustainability,” Ravelo stated, emphasizing the company's dedication to a sustainable energy future.

Meralco also earned three Silver Stevie Awards, including the Sustainability Leadership Award for its "Powering the Good Life" campaign, which aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and focuses on the pillars of Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity. Additionally, One Meralco Foundation’s (OMF) initiative “Leading Energy for Productivity in Underprivileged Communities in the Philippines” was recognized under Organizations of the Year – Non-Profit or Government, while OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao received recognition as Thought Leader of the Year in the same category.

“These recognitions for Meralco’s CSR programs further strengthen our resolve to implement more initiatives that will enable marginalized communities to become more self-reliant,” Tarayao, who also serves as Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, said.

Meralco’s employee engagement, diversity, and innovation efforts were acknowledged with four Bronze Stevie Awards. The company’s “Nurturing a Vibrant Workforce” initiative was awarded for its culture-building and employee engagement strategies, while “Mbrace: Meralco’s Diversity and Inclusion Program” was recognized for advancing gender balance. Meralco also received accolades for “The 9th Meralco Luminaries: Brighter New World” and “Lighting the Way: Meralco's Customer Experience Dashboard for Sales Analysis.”

Since its inception in 2002, the International Business Awards have celebrated companies and professionals globally for their achievements, with this year’s competition receiving over 3,600 nominations from 62 countries.