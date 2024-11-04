Marcos thanks Malaysian PM for 'Kristine' relief assistance

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. thanked the people of Malaysia for their support for the Phillippines in the aftermath of severe tropical storm 'Kristine'.

Marcos spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim via phone call in Malacañan Palace on Monday.

"I spoke with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today to personally thank him and the people of Malaysia for their invaluable help after Typhoon Kristine," he said.

"The air support they provided allowed us to reach areas that are still struggling with severe flooding, bringing relief to families who otherwise couldn’t be reached," he added.

Malaysia deployed its Eurocopter EC-725 military transport helicopter which "played a vital role" in delivering relief to flooded areas and isolated communities.

On the ground, relief operations were hampered as "Kristine" left major roads unpassable.