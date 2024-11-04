Major crimes decrease logged

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director P/ Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. on Monday reported a 19.48 percent decrease in eight major crime categories and highlighted the QCPD’s 175 targeted anti-drug operations.

In his 30-day accomplishment report, Buslig said that during October, their efforts led to the arrest of 280 individuals, 110 classified as drug users and 170 as pushers.

The operations also yielded substantial drug confiscations valued at P6.66 million, including 956.73 grams of shabu, 943.56 grams of marijuana and 29.25 grams of marijuana kush.

“Our commitment to combat illegal drug activities remains unwavering as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities,” Buslig said.

Efforts to address illegal gambling also saw considerable success as the QCPD conducted 151 operations that resulted in the arrest of 375 individuals and the seizure of P163,896 in gambling money.

“These results reinforce our dedication to maintaining public order and safety,” Buslig said.

In a series of manhunt operations, the QCPD apprehended 297 wanted persons, including 130 top-priority suspects. Among the key arrests was Santiago Abengaña, a known member of the Balderama Theft and Robbery Group, who was taken into custody on 24 October during a buy-bust operation by the Novaliches Police Station. He now faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Last 28 October, Michael Caballero, the district’s topmost-wanted person, was captured. He is accused of the killing of a security guard at Ford Balintawak last December 2023. No bail has been recommended for him due to the severity of his charges.

Another significant capture was that of Allan Baisa Bagatua, a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Most Wanted Person. Arrested in Bulacan, he is facing murder charges, with no bail recommended.

The QCPD also conducted 28 operations against illegal firearms, which resulted in the arrest of 29 individuals and the confiscation of 29 firearms, further strengthening public safety measures in Quezon City.

“These targeted actions by the QCPD led to a decrease in major crimes from September to October, with recorded cases dropping from 154 to 124,” said Buslig, adding that Crime Clearance Efficiency reached an impressive 97.58 percent, according to Buslig, with 121 of the 124 reported incidents successfully resolved.

“This achievement underscores the effectiveness of QCPD’s strategic crime prevention and resolution measures,” he added.

Buslig also extended his gratitude to the local government of Quezon City, led by Mayor Joy Belmonte, and the entire Quezon City community for their invaluable support, trust and cooperation.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued backing of Mayor Belmonte and the people of Quezon City. Their support is crucial to our success in keeping the city safe,” Buslig said.

He also commended the men and women of QCPD for their commitment and dedication to his leadership.

“The accomplishments of the past 30 days are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every officer and staff member in QCPD. I am proud to lead such a committed team,” Buslig said.