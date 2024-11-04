Lyceum aims to fan semis hopes

Games today

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. — Lyceum vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — JRU vs Arellano

Lyceum of the Philippines University bids to keep its Final Four quest afloat even as San Sebastian College fights for its dear life as the two collide today in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates’ ship has slowly sank after falling to a 6-8 record following a heartbreaking 69-68 defeat to the Mapua Cardinals Saturday and a victory over the Stags in their 11 a.m. duel should somehow right the ship.

A win would send Lyceum to joint fifth with Letran (7-8) and closer to No. 4 Emilio Aguinaldo College (7-7).

College of Saint Benilde and Mapua remain at Nos. 1 and 2 with a 12-2 and 11-3 record, respectively. San Beda, the reigning titlist, is at No. 3 with a 9-5 mark.

For San Sebastian, at 4-10, it’s practically do-or-die for the team as it would need to sweep all its last four games including this one against Lyceum for it to resuscitate life to its dying semis hopes.

Also grasping at straws are Jose Rizal University and Arellano University, who face off in their 2:30 p.m.showdown.

The Chiefs own a 5-9 mark while the Bombers possess a 4-10 card and both can’t afford to lose another game if they want to stay in the race.