LTO-NCR revenue rises

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) reported on Monday that its revenue collection from January to September 2024 rose by 2.24 percent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching P7,052,119,892.16 or P7.05 billion.

LTO-NCR financial management division chief Annabelle N. Quevedo disclosed that the agency has already surpassed the same period’s revenue collection of P6.89 billion, reaching P7.05 billion.

She attributed the increase to strong collections in recent months.

Most of the revenue came from registration and licensing fees, amounting to P6,279,808,620.16 and P691,170,327, respectively.

Additionally, the Law Enforcement and Traffic Adjudication System contributed P68,299,455, while the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center added P12,841,490.

Meantime, LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III expressed commitment to sustaining revenue growth in the final months of 2024.

“We appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of all LTO-NCR employees who have contributed to our revenue growth from January to September this year. We will strive even harder to sustain this growth for the remaining months of the year,” Verzosa said.

Jing Villamente