Lions maul Packers, gain North supremacy

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Detroit Lions dominated the Green Bay Packers in a 24-14 National Football League (NFL) victory at rain-lashed Lambeau Field on Sunday, winning the battle for supremacy in the National Football Conference (NFC) North division.

Detroit’s Kerby Joseph returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown to help the Lions take control in the highly anticipated matchup.

Green Bay struck for an early field goal, but the Lions took the lead for good when quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown with a three-yard touchdown pass in the first minute of the second quarter.

They added a field goal and a touchdown in the final minute of the first half as Joseph reeled in a pass from an under-pressure Packers quarterback Jordan Love and raced up the sideline to the end zone.

Detroit scored 24 points before the Packers produced a second field goal. A late Green Bay touchdown made the score more respectable, but the Lions were in control throughout as they improved to 7-1 — the best record in the NFC — for the first time since 1956.

“It was a fun game,” Goff said.

“In Green Bay, in Lambeau, we’re supposed to be the ‘dome team’ — we’re supposed to be the team that can’t play outside — and we come in here and win.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dazzled in a 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos while the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams both won in pulsating division clashes.

Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens bounced back from a shock loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 275 yards in five straight games and posted his third straight game without an interception.

He finished with a perfect passer rating for the fourth time in his career.

“I knew what the assignment was,” said Jackson, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday to rest a balky knee and back.

“I definitely studied those guys.”

Derrick Henry was effective on the ground for Baltimore, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens improved to 6-3.

Henry, who has scored in every game this season, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for a season for the sixth time.