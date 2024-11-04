Lessons from showbiz shenanigans: Are there any?

Entertainment personalities are hogging headlines of late. Lamentably, news about these artists do not bring that swelling kind of Pinoy pride but rather salacious and scandalous thoughts as they involve allegations of murder, acts of lasciviousness and woke-ism. The tempests these stars are in the middle of are their own ghastly creations and consequences of their personal choices.
Dial M for murder
All over the news, whether print and broadcast, is the precarious situation of one-time matinee idol John Wayne Sace. The former ABS-CBN star is the prime suspect of the murder of a close friend. Where is Annalise Keating when you really need her? Viola Davis, help Mr. Sace, please!
Because of this shocking development on Sace, seasoned broadcast journalist Bernadette Sembrano recollected the level of difficulty she encountered during the one-on-one interview with the actor. She admitted in a social media post that it took a long time for her to process what transpired during the conversation and how perplexed she was with regard to Sace’s navigation of his life what with all its baggage, contradictions and givens.
Another esteemed gentleman broadcaster, Julius Babao, spilled the tea, specifically the many times he reached out to Sace, with words of encouragement and support. His best was not good enough to convince the troubled man to enter a rehabilitation program and, once finished his term, to leave the forsaken community where he resided, which Sace declined.
We saw the CCTV footages. We are all aware of eye witnesses who pinpointed him as the culprit.
What made this whole event difficult to watch, most especially in all the videos and photos where we get to see John Wayne, poker-faced, devoid of emotion, no hint of remorse in his eyes. The manner he projects himself was as if he was doing the ultimate sacrifice and needed to protect his loved ones who supposedly were the targets of the dead man’s wrath and revenge. In layman’s terms, “inunahan niya lang (moving a step ahead).”
Also alarming is that during the interview on national television, there seemed to be no presence of a legal counsel specifically that moment when Sace was telling his version of truth to a pack of news reporters. Did Sace even understand the Miranda Rights read to him by the policeman during his capture in a hotel?
And where was Sace’s immediate family or next of kin, the reason for his actions? No room for speculation or theorizing here since it is the prerogative of his family on how they plan to deal with this situation.
Are there lessons from the sorry fate of this falling star? Of course! However, before we even enumerate them, let us allow the wheels of justice to turn.
He said, she said
Sparkle artist Rita Daniela has filed her claim of acts of lasciviousness versus her Widows War co-actor Archie Alemania.
As of press time, the women’s group Gabriela has expressed support for Daniela’s conviction to persecute Alemania. Some concerned quarters are crying out that GMA Network must suspend the actor, and that the abusive attitude Daniela experienced from him is unbecoming of a gentleman and betrayed her trust.
While we do not wish to be branded as blaming the victim, let us be frank: this incident may not have transpired had she not attended the party at the most ungodly of hours. She arrived at Bea Alonzo’s shindig during the Cinderella hour (12 midnight), stayed, chit-chatted, mingled until dawn, 2 a.m. to be exact
The alleged shenanigans are all documented in Daniela’s complaint. However, here are some curious questions: Where there no other friends in the party that Daniela could ride with at that time? In her statement, she disclosed that Alemania had already shown freakish behavior towards her. Her decision to still to ride with him is a major bafflement. She was at her most lucid during the eventful ride way home, as detailed in her complaint.
Was Alonzo not a gracious host? Nobody informed her of Daniel’s predicament that is why she did not offer Rita to stay and wait. Was Daniela shy to request the celebrant for her staff to help her secure a safe ride home?
If the Grab service was not available, where there no taxis in the area or other means to transport herself? In time, we will all know if Rita Daniela’s quest for justice will prosper. Alemania’s legal counsel will address the matter at hand and his version will be revealed in due time.
In this case of “he said, she said,” the biggest lesson at this point is perhaps never to arrive too late to a party, avoid men like the plague especially those in an obvious state of drunkenness and, yes, there is indeed wisdom in staying home.
Monsters
After receiving much bashing and flak, Bea Alonzo deleted her Halloween pictorial that showed her posing as Lyle Menendez, complete with a shotgun as props for emphasis. Most are aware that Menendez is one of the brothers convicted for the murder of their parents.
In a Facebook post with his wife, Menendez asked not to be made a Halloween costume, given the harrowing and traumatic experience and its tragic consequences.
As to why Alonzo made this blunder, it is only she who can answer. No amount deleting the IG photos could erase how clueless she was about what the Menendez brothers represent.
Martin del Rosario also experienced the same level of reaction and hatred when he also made another Ryan Murphy Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer, as his Halloween get-up. Dressing up like a serial killer equals questionable personality choices and morality.
Lesson from this Halloween costume fiasco, as Forrest Gump said, “Stupid is, as stupid does.”
Definitely, more showbiz shenanigans are coming. As spectators and consumers to all these personal bloopers and blunders, it is hoped that we learn to decipher and distinguish fact from gossip, as choosing between the devil and the deep blue sea is never a win-win situation, and that the most moral of choices is to be kind, and do what is just and right.