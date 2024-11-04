Lesson learned for Fighting Maroons

University of the Philippines (UP) suffered its worst loss of the season after absorbing a shock 47-67 setback to National University (NU) in Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

But Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde doesn’t treat it as a major disaster.

Monteverde said suffering a surprise loss to the Bulldogs is something that needs to happen if they want to pursue their goal of winning the title that has been eluding them for the past two seasons.

He said the setback toughened them up and gave them a lot of lessons that they can use as they march into the crucial stretch of the season.

“I think this game would teach somebody character-wise on how to keep up or endure whatever comes your way,” said Monteverde after absorbing only their second loss in 11 games that put them behind De La Salle University, which has a 10-1 win-loss record.

“And again, this loss could be big for us also as human beings, how to improve on things, both during games and, at the same time, character-wise.”

True enough, against the Bulldogs, a team that is fighting hard for a Final Four spot, nothing went right for the Fighting Maroons.

In fact, they struggled to find their rhythm all game long with only Aldous Torculas churning out double figures with 13 points while floor general JD Cagulangan finished with only eight points on a nightmarish 3-of-13 field goal shooting.

Worst, UP committed 30 turnovers that NU easily converted into 23 points that helped it post a masterful 20-point conquest.

Monteverde rued their dismal performance, saying that their botched executions doomed their chances to run away with the victory that could have given them the top spot in the Final Four.

“Well, the outcome could have been different if we executed better,” Monteverde, whose wards fell behind by 16, 8-24, at the end of the first quarter, said.

“I’m not going to take anything away from NU — they played, you know, good defense against us tonight. Of course, being on the opposing team, if your opponent is defending well, it should call for better executions on our part.”

“We had some open shots but we were not making them. Of course, it sometimes happens. But we don’t want to rely on that. Again, we’ll just work out in the next game what needs to be done.”

Monteverde said they will carry all the lessons they gained when they make their way for their crucial match against reigning champion La Salle next Sunday.

“As I’ve said, every game should be treated like a championship match,” said Monteverde, looking to bounce back from their 56-68 loss to the Green Archers in the first round.