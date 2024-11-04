Kaya clobbers Azurri, 8-0

Julissa Cisneros scored four goals as Kaya FC-Iloilo smashed Azzuri FC, 8-0, in the PFF Women's Cup at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Monday evening.



After netting a brace in their 6-3 win over Tuloy FC. Cisneros once again showed how lethal she is in front of the goal after scoring in the fifth, 29th, 57th, and 61st minutes of the match.



Goals from Jazinda Borrah (16th), Shelah Mae Cadag (24th), Maya Alcantara (71st), and Sheen Borres (74th) buried Azzuri deeper in the game.



"During the time I saw their last game (against Tuloy), they had 30 attempts but only a few goals. Same thing happened here, we could have done better in the first and second halves," Kaya head coach Let Dimzon said.



"Maybe the problem now is how we deal the problems when we are in front of the box."



Kaya, which now has a 2-0 win-loss record, faces Stallion Laguna-FC on 13 November at the same venue.



The Stallions defeated Tuloy in the first game, 7-1, thanks to a trifecta of braces from Chandler Mcdaniel (17th and 23rd), Jamia Fields (29th and 80th), and Katrina Wethrell (45th+1 and 58th).



Jordan O'Brien also scored in the 70th minute to add herself on the scoresheet for Stallion, which has a 2-1 record.



Demely Rollon scored in the 89th minute for Tuloy as they absorbed their second loss of the tournament.