Hyundai bumps up NSCR project — DoTr

Hyundai Engineering and Construction (Hyundai) was cited for its impressive speed and advanced technology in managing key contract packages of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

During an inspection over the weekend, Department of Transportation (DoTr) Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino highlighted Hyundai’s swift progress, making it one of the fastest among all NSCR contract packages.

The achievement was partly due to Hyundai’s integration of cutting-edge technology to monitor project milestones and address potential issues in real-time.

Hyundai project director (PD) Jeong Hyung Tae briefed Regino on the current project status using a range of advanced digital tools, including CCTV monitoring, drone footage, live streaming, and real-time data analysis.

These tools provide instant updates on project milestones, actual progress, percentage accomplishments, manpower deployment, and overall project status.

Regino emphasized that such capabilities allow the DoTr and other implementing teams to efficiently track progress, respond swiftly to any issues, and even access real-time project data directly from their mobile phones.

“Hyundai’s application of advanced technology to monitor project progress is crucial, saving both time and energy. The ability to oversee every detail of the project, from manpower deployment to completed tasks, all at a glance, really makes a difference,” Regino added.

Leadership moves project

He also acknowledged Jeong’s leadership in effectively accomplishing the tasks at hand, which has been vital in driving the project forward. This streamlined approach allows Hyundai and the DoTr to stay on top of developments and maintain high standards in both quality and delivery timelines.

Awarded in September 2022, Hyundai’s joint venture with Dong-Ah Geological Engineering Company holds a P74 billion contract to build nine elevated stations across a 32-kilometer section from Alabang to Calamba. This includes stations in Alabang, Muntinlupa, San Pedro, Pacita, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao, Banlic and Calamba.

Regino recognized Hyundai’s consistent progress and the adoption of modern, remote monitoring as a new standard in project management, underscoring the reliability of this infrastructure partnership.