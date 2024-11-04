House won't subpoena VP Sara in fund 'misuse' probe as a 'courtesy'

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has decided not to issue a subpoena for Vice President Sara Duterte to appear before a House investigation into alleged irregularities in her office’s fund use, citing parliamentary courtesy.

In an interview on Monday, panel chair Joel Chua clarified that while the committee is determined to uncover the truth and uphold accountability for any misuse of funds, it will not compel Duterte to attend, out of respect for her position.

Chua stated that this decision holds, even though Duterte reportedly instructed her subordinates to skip the investigation, which subsequently led to their being subpoenaed.

“Like I said, it’s a courtesy to her office. It’s not appropriate for us to treat the second president with contempt. We shouldn't imprison her here in the House. I don’t think that’s good either,” Chua said in Filipino.

“We respect our Vice President as the second-highest official in our country. So we no longer require her to attend the investigation,” the lawmaker added.

The committee has requested the Department of Justice (DoJ) to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order for seven Office of the Vice President (OVP) officials due to concerns they may attempt to leave the country amid the investigation.

The officials include former Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary Sunshine Charry Fajarda, Special Disbursing Officer Edward Fajarda, OVP Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez, Assistant Chief of Staff and Bids and Awards Committee Chair Lemuel Ortonio, Administrative and Financial Services Director Rosalynne Sanchez, Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta, and Chief Accountant Julieta Villadelrey.

These officials have been subpoenaed due to repeated refusals to attend the hearings despite show-cause orders. In a position paper submitted to the panel, the officials argued the investigation was "unnecessary" and that relevant documents could be verified through Commission on Audit (CoA) reports.

Duterte slams hearings

Duterte attended the first hearing on 18 September but did not take an oath, asserting that the probe was part of a “well-funded” and “coordinated political attack” against her. She alleged the committee's intent was not just to scrutinize her budget but to "make a case for [her] impeachment." House lawmakers have denied this claim, calling it an attempt to divert attention from accusations against her, including the alleged distribution of cash to DepEd executives.

Chua emphasized that, while Duterte benefits from parliamentary courtesy, she cannot evade scrutiny entirely. “Extending courtesy doesn’t mean she’ll escape accountability. If she doesn’t respond [to the allegations], it may place her at a disadvantage,” he pointed out.

The inquiry follows CoA findings that flagged P125 million in confidential funds spent by the OVP over 11 days in December 2022, Duterte’s first year in office. The investigation also addresses P112.5 million in DepEd confidential funds unaccounted for after being withdrawn as cash advances by one of Duterte’s aides while she was DepEd Secretary.

The funds were withdrawn through three checks of P37.5 million each, issued to DepEd Special Disbursing Officer Edward Fajarda during the first three quarters of 2023. Duterte served as DepEd Secretary until her resignation on 19 July, after which Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara assumed the post.