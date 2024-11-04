Holiday BTS bliss awaits

“For the fans.”
That’s the vibe Agno Almario of Apop Collections — the official local partner of HYBE Merchandise — used to describe the “Magic Shop” experience at the BTS Space Pop-up, now open at SM Mall of Asia.
As Almario put it to DAILY TRIBUNE, this is a place where “you never walk alone.” It’s a space crafted for ARMYs, where every detail calls out, “so show me, I’ll show you” and feel closer to BTS than ever.
This holiday, they’re giving ARMYs and collectors the ultimate treat: a pop-up packed with exclusive, limited-edition BTS items that’ll make you sing, “Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight!”
No “Permission to Dance” is needed here since from 1 November, the Space of BTS pop-up on Level 3, North Main Mall, is the holiday gift you didn’t know you needed.
We’re talking about official BTS merch that lets you “bring the boys home” — just in time for the holidays.
Whether you’re hunting for that iconic figure or planning to spoil a fellow stan, this is the place to be. But remember, this pop-up is as “Spring Day” as it gets, here for two months only till 31 December.
Holiday must-haves for ARMYs
Randolf Clothing’s Handmade Barong (P30,000): One word: limited. The star of this lineup? A Filipino-made barong by Randolf Clothing, embroidered with doodles by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Only 15 of these P30,000 barongs exist, making it a straight-up collector’s gem. This is “very Pinoy piece” and BTS love rolled into one.
Rags2Riches Bags: A social enterprise brand that’s all about that slow fashion, eco-friendly, Pinoy pride. The bag lineup includes the Buslo Micro Bag (P4,800) in a rich purple, the Puso Micro Bag (P3,700) in a fun triangle shape, the Wonton Bag Charm (P850) and the Sobre Bag Charm (P850), each signed by the artisan who made it. Talk about unique, eco-conscious “DNA.”
Sunnies Flasks are back with a BTS twist: Available in Purple, Grey and the exclusive Chrome, each flask (P2,495) features the iconic BTS logo and a loop for your keyrings, photocards and all those tiny fandom essentials. The deep purple and lilac shades are a sweet nod to BTS’ color, and with each flask, you’ll also get a photocard holder and stickers — talk about a total win! Chrome’s only available here, and if you want to add an extra touch, head to any Sunnies branch for engraving (15 characters max, so keep it short like “BORAHAE”). These flasks are selling faster than a Jungkook TikTok, so grab yours before it’s gone, or you’ll be singing “Save Me” when it sells out.
Exclusive Apparel: For the ARMY looking to level up their fit, there’s a purple tee (P2,500) with a BTS-style jeepney design on the back and socks (P650) in BTS shades of lavender. Keepin’ it local and lovin’ it.
And don’t leave without hitting up the photo booth for pics with exclusive frames. With options for solo, duo, or squad snaps, each print (P300) comes with a QR code for a digital copy and a moving image.
This is only a two-month pop-up, so grab your ARMY lightstick and bring that “Mic Drop” energy. Make sure to swing by ASAP to score these rare pieces and add a little “Boy With Luv” vibe to your holiday spirit.
Whether you’re treating yourself or a fellow ARMY, these finds are the ultimate “Dynamite” way to wrap up the year. End on a high note and take home a piece of BTS that’ll inspire you to “love yourself” and keep shining bright as you head into the new year.