Heroes’ welcome greets Kristine responders

PALO, Leyte — A heroes’ welcome greeted the return of 220-member disaster response team from Eastern Visayas, who completed relief and rescue operations in the Bicol region in the aftermath of Tropical Storm "Kristine."

Members of the disaster response team, dubbed as “Otso Para Sa Singko,” were given honors for their dedicated service in Bicol’s time of need in a ceremony on 4 November 2024 at the Police Regional Office 8 Gymnasium.

The team, which was organized by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 8, included personnel from Philippine National Police (PNP), Regional Maritime Unit 8, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

This inter-agency contingent worked to provide law and order, public safety, and humanitarian aid across the heavily affected areas. Their efforts included rescue missions, relief distribution, and maintaining peace to support the recovery of the impacted communities.

PNP Regional Director PBGen Jay Cumigad expressed his appreciation to all for successfully completing the mission, fostering unity and compassion in serving the Filipino people. He also recognized the contributions of the public and all agencies that supported this effort.

“Your unwavering support in the “Otso Para Sa Singko” rescue and relief efforts in the Bicol Region has been truly inspiring. You went above and beyond the call of duty in aiding typhoon-stricken communities,” he said.