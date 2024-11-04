Go rallies support for farmers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has voiced strong concern over the significant damage wrought by recent typhoons, which have ravaged crops across various regions in the Philippines.

This devastation has left many farmers struggling to recover, amplifying the urgency for comprehensive government support to aid their recovery and ensure their long-term resilience.

Highlighting Baggao, Cagayan, as an illustrative case study, Go described the plight of hundreds of corn farmers whose harvests were adversely affected by typhoon “Leon.” This recent disaster underscored the recurring vulnerabilities faced by the agricultural sector in calamity-prone areas.

Go emphasized the need to bolster support mechanisms for Filipino farmers to safeguard them against unforeseen disasters. Farmers, he noted, play a crucial role in maintaining the country’s food supply yet remain highly vulnerable during times of crisis.

In line with his legislative priorities, Go has advocated for full crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries, ensuring they are compensated for losses due to natural disasters, pest infestations, and plant diseases without the burden of costly premium fees.

He also urged the expansion of coverage by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to include non-crop agricultural assets, such as livestock and fisheries.

Additionally, Go highlighted the importance of more accessible and simplified credit facilities for farmers to protect them from predatory lending practices.

Farmers from areas like Baggao have shared their experiences of salvaging what little they could from flood-ravaged fields, knowing that their primary source of income had already been wiped out. Go stressed that while immediate relief is necessary, long-term solutions are essential for building resilience within the sector.

He also underscored the value of education and training programs for farmers, believing that modern knowledge and techniques are vital for fostering a resilient agricultural community.