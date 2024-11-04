FRENCH CONQUEST: Zverev crushes Humbert, rules Paris Masters

PARIS, France (AFP) — Germany’s Alexander Zverev won the Paris Masters on Sunday by defeating home hope Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in a dominant display by the new world No. 2.

Zverev, 27, now boasts seven ATP 1000-level titles over the course of his career, following two wins in Rome and Madrid, as well as victories in Montreal and Cincinnati.

It was a happy return to Paris for Zverev, after he lost the French Open final in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in June. Four years ago, he lost the 2020 Paris Masters championship match to Daniil Medvedev.

“I knew I had to play like this to win today,” said Zverev, who opened his victory speech by apologizing to the crowd at Paris’ Bercy Arena.

“I want to congratulate Ugo on an incredible week, (he’s an) incredible player. If you continue like this, you’ll be able to lift trophies like this. This is not your last chance, Ugo.”

Zverev’s victory in Saturday’s semi-final meant the current world number three will overtake Spain’s Alcaraz in the new updated rankings.

The German will next play the ATP Finals in Turin from 10 to 17 November, where he will seek to emulate his past successes in 2018 and 2021 at the season-ending showpiece.

Zverev will head into the event as the player with the most wins this year as Sunday’s victory in the French capital was his 66th in 2024, taking him one ahead of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

For 26-year-old Humbert, it was a chastening experience at the end of a week that will live long in his memory as he reached his career-first Masters final on home soil.

The world No. 18 stunned four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz in the last 16 as he delighted the vocal home crowds on his way to becoming the first French finalist at the indoor event in 13 years.

“I want to congratulate Sascha (Zverev) for the quality of the tennis he has played all this week, and season,” Humbert said.

“I came as a kid to watch matches here (at the Paris Masters) and it made me want to do what I do, so I’m very happy to have reached the final.”