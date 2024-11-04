FL dons cape for fun on Halloween

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos captured the hearts of netizens with her engaging Halloween celebration that drew applause from kids and netizens alike.

Cloaked in a striking red and black cape, Mrs. Marcos went all out for an event filled with excitement and joy, ensuring that guests of all ages had an unforgettable experience.

Social media was abuzz with positive comments, as users expressed their appreciation for the First Lady’s efforts. One netizen noted, “It is very elating to see that despite your status, you are so receptive to everyone, especially to children. God bless your family always!”

In a Facebook post, Mrs. Marcos shared images from the party held at Malacañang Park, where she was seen joyfully interacting with the kids.

The day was filled with fun, treats, and creative costumes, bringing immense joy to the young attendees.

Many took to social media to celebrate the occasion, with comments such as, “Kudos sa ‘yo (to you), madam! Thank you to your unwavering dedication and warmth in all that you do.”

The event’s positive impact was widely felt, with one attendee sharing: “It warms the heart seeing the happiness of the children. Happy Halloween, First Lady.”